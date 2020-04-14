US: Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 600,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the US surpassed 600,000 on Tuesday.

According to the Worldometers website, there were 605,354 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of Tuesday afternoon local time.

The death toll in the US from the virus stands at 25,394.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)