Resident of Ramat Gan nursing home tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of the Mishan Nursing Home in the Ramat Gan neighborhood of Ramat Efal was evacuated on Tuesday to the Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer after he felt unwell.

An examination revealed that he is a carrier of the coronavirus. As a result, an entire ward in the nursing home will be placed in isolation.

