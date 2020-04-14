Gantz and Netanyahu to meet again after holiday

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday afternoon concluded their meeting which lasted close to six hours and which was held at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

The negotiating teams of the two parties will meet again following the conclusion of the Seventh Day of Passover holiday on Wednesday evening, in order to advance the talks on a unity government.

