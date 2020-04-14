Two elderly patients die from COVID-19 in Jerusalem

Two elderly patients have succumbed to the coronavirus in Jerusalem. One was a 78-year-old patient at Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem and the other was a 90-year-old patient in Shaare Zedek Hospital adjacent to Bayit Vegan. Both COViD-19 victims suffered from serious previous conditions.

There are currently 114 coronavirus patients at Shaare Zedek with twelve of them on ventilators.

