Health Ministry official: Internal medicine departments deserve praise

Health Ministry director general Moshe Bar Siman Tov has praised the departments of internal medicine for their efforts in combating COVID-19. "Their expertise as well as their daily reporting of clinical data have been vital during this crisis and they deserve our praise and appreciation," Bar Siman Tov said.

Internal medicine staffs have been expanded during this time and have now requested that their current staffing levels be maintained even after the corona crisis is over in order to improve the quality of treatment they can provide overall.