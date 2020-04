17:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Report: Barack Obama to endorse Joe Biden for president Barack Obama is set to endorse Joe Biden for president. According to an Obama confidante, the former president will deliver his endorsement this morning in a video. Biden served as Obama's vice-president for eight years. ► ◄ Last Briefs