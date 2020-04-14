Lockdown for Memorial Day (April 28) and Independence Day (April 29)

A national lockdown is expected for Memorial Day and Independence Day which follows it. Memorial Day (April 28) commemorates fallen soldiers and terror victims while the following day will mark the 72nd anniversary of Israel's declaration of independence as a modern State.

Attendance at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Western Wall will be restricted to twenty, including the IDF chief of staff Kochavi and President Rivlin and will be broadcast list At every cemetery throughout the country delegations from the IDF and the Defense MInistry will be present in addition to an IDF rabbi. The public will not be allowed Memorial Day cemetery visits.