Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20

55 hospitalized in Bnei Brak with COVID-19

Fifty-five patients are hospitalized in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak with COViD-19. Eighteen are in critical condition and twelve are on ventilators.