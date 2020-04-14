|
Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
Former Justice Minister calls for end of lockdown, return to work
Former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked has called upon the government to end the lockdown and gradually allow the high-tech, industrial, and service sectors to return to work.
"The barbers, beauticians, and store owners deserve to make a living too," Shaked said. "The public demonstrated maturity and how to exercise caution with masks, hand washing and social distancing but now it's time to return to a normal routine."
