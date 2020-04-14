Africans persecuted in China, forced to sleep in the streets

African citizens are being chased down and forced to be tested for COVID-19 in China, an expression of racism attributed to the pandemic that began in that country. Even fast food giant McDonald's was refusing business to Africans but has now apologized for doing so.

African students and expatriates living in the southern city of Guangzhou have said that they were forced to undergo testing for COVID-19 by the authorities and to be quarantined for fourteen days. Many of them were evicted from their rented residences when their landlords suspected that they would spread COVD-19.

The Africans claimed that they were not even being allowed to stay in Chinese hotels and were consigned to sleeping in the streets.