16:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Netanyahu and Gantz meeting ends, talks will continue after Pesach Talks between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Benny Gantz and their negotiating teams have ended for now but will resume when the Passover holiday is over. They have agreed to continue meeting in order to set up a national emergency government. Passover ends this week on Thursday night.