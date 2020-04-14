IDF Chief of Staff visits Bnei Brak

The IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, has visited Bnei Brak today, accompanied by General Tamir Yadai of the Home Front Command and the head of Bnei Brak's emergency response, General Roni Numa.

The group visited the municipality building and met with the mayor, Avraham Rubinstein, who presented Kochavi with a Tanach (Jewish Bible) as a token of appreciation for the IDF's assistance in the city.