Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
The end of the Netanyahu era?
Netanyahu's decision to join a unity government with Benny Gantz and compromise on issues important to the right-wing camp may lead to an irreparable severance of the bond uniting the Likud and the national-religious parties.
It remains to be seen if this will truly impact Netanyahu's hold on power, given that UTJ and Shas are not ideologically right-wing on issues that do not impact religious observance.
