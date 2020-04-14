MK Tessler: Haredim being treated as lepers

MK Yaakov Tessler (UTJ) accuses the government of gross insensitivity in the way it has approached the coronavirus crisis vis-a-vis the haredi community.

He highlighted the discrimination inherent in the way the government is enforcing the lockdown, focusing on haredi areas and ignoring flagrant violations of the regulations in secular areas that have attracted little to no media or police attention.

He added that haredim are already suffering from the public's animosity to them, being told to wait outside hospital wards and prohibited from entering bank branches, due solely to their haredi appearance.