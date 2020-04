13:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 MK Kushnir: We're testing Gazans instead of our elderly MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) responded to a report in Maariv that IDF laboratories are conducting virus tests for Gaza residents. "Gazans instead of the elderly. That's the government's priority. There aren't enough tests for nursing homes, and meanwhile the Israeli government tells the IDF to allocate labs for Gazans," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs