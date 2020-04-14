|
MK Asher: Police should use their heads before using force
MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ) addressed Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Erdan, regarding the incident this morning in Bnei Brak in which a musical Hallel prayer was stopped after a large number of police broke into a private apartment.
"At a time when Bnei Brak residents are confined to their homes, there should be heightened sensitivity while enforcing the regulations," he said. "Before using force, police should use their heads."
