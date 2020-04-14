MK Malchieli: Police acted as if they were busting a drug ring

MK Michael Malchieli (Shas) responded to the incident early today in Bnei Brak, in which the home of renowned chassidic singer Ruli Dickman was broken into and the prayers being held there ordered to stop.

"It is very distressing to see such scenes of a large number of police breaking into a home as if they were busting an illegal drug ring. We're talking about three people who were following the guidelines of the Health Ministry and only wanted to bring some festival joy to others," he said.