Minister Erdan: Police will investigate Bnei Brak incident

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan has said that he will make sure that the incident in Bnei Brak, where the home of renowned chassidic singer Ruly Dickman was broken into and prayers stopped there, will be investigated.

"I have received dozens of requests for clarification on this matter," he said. "I have ordered the Police to look into the matter and the results of their investigations will be publicized. I request of the public to remember that Police are currently operating under tremendous pressure and must deal with many thousands of incidents related to enforcement of the lockdown, in order to protect public health ... Before jumping to conclusions, we should verify the events. Of course mistakes can occur as well as improper conduct [of police]," he said, adding that people should "count to ten before exploding."