MK Golan: Terror is terror, no matter who commits it

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) responded to reports that several "Hilltop youth" attacked Arabs in the area of Metzoke Dargot.

"If a group of Arabs had attacked Jewish hikers near Metzoke Dargot, we would call it a terror attack," he said. "We wouldn't think twice. And when Hilltop youth attack Arabs, it's also a terror attack. MKs should call this attack out for what it is, period," he added.