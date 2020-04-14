|
12:56
Reported
News BriefsNissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
MK Golan: Terror is terror, no matter who commits it
MK Yair Golan (Meretz) responded to reports that several "Hilltop youth" attacked Arabs in the area of Metzoke Dargot.
"If a group of Arabs had attacked Jewish hikers near Metzoke Dargot, we would call it a terror attack," he said. "We wouldn't think twice. And when Hilltop youth attack Arabs, it's also a terror attack. MKs should call this attack out for what it is, period," he added.
Last Briefs