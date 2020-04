12:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Bnei Brak: Police forbid musical Hallel broadcast For reasons that are unclear, police officers operating in Bnei Brak ordered residents of an apartment in the city to turn off their stereo player which was playing a musical recital of Hallel (the thanksgiving prayer recited on festivals) by Yoeli and Ruli Dickman. ► ◄ Last Briefs