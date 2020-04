12:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 25-year-old injured in motorcycle collision A 25-year-old man sustained moderate injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car on Israel Frenkel street in Ramla. MDA responders and United Hatzalah volunteers provided him with first aid and he was evacuated to Assaf Harofeh hospital for treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs