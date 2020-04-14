US President Trump has 'meltdown' at press briefing

"Everything we did was right," said a visibly furious Trump, blasting media reports for their criticism of his management of the coronavirus crisis.

Various media outlets had suggested that the US had information as early as last November that a dangerous virus was on the loose in China, but that the US President delayed taking action, which cost lives.

Trump dismissed all allegations as "fake news" and brought out Dr. Fauci to defend him.

CNN's correspondent said it was the “biggest meltdown of a president of the United States" he had seen in his career.