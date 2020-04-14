Bedouins attack farm, IDF apprehends attackers

A short while earlier, a group of Bedouins entered a farm near Rimonim and attacked one of the residents.

IDF forces operating in the area apprehended the attackers and took them for interrogation.

Attorney Menashe Yado of Honenu called on police to arrest the men immediately. "We suspect that the army and the police are choosing not to arrest Bedouin criminals, and prefer to allow them to exert control via violent means over the region. These people must be arrested and brought to trial," he said.