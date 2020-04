11:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 'It's hitting every block, every street, every family' Read more Arutz Sheva speaks with coordinator of Jewish organization which helps families dealing with loss. 'No limit to the craziness, the tragedy.' ► ◄ Last Briefs