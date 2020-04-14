|
Disabled IDF veterans to receive grants of NIS 500
The rehabilitation department of the Defense Ministry has begun to pay out grants of NIS 500 to disabled IDF veterans, as part of its program to help people deal with the coronavirus crisis.
The grant will be given to those who already receive a monthly grant due to their condition, who status is recognized by the Defense Ministry, in accordance with Bituach Leumi guidelines.
The grants will be paid directly into the recipients' bank accounts.
