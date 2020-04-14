Gov't appointee tells old age homes: Don't go to the media

According to Kan News, Professor Ronni Gamzu, who was appointed by the Health Ministry to oversee the handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country's old-age homes, discussed the situation with various directors of geriatric institutions.

"Don't go to the media," he reportedly said. "Come to us. If there's a problem then you want a solution, and I've found solutions to every single problem that was presented to me so far. Every single issue we're dealing with is of critical importance, and you have to read the guidelines and implement them. Every single detail is important. I know mistakes have been made, but we have to do what we can to minimize them," he said.