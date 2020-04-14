|
11:20
Reported
News BriefsNissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
MK Smotrich: My remarks were leaked and taken out of context
Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) says his words, leaked from a government meeting, were taken out of context, creating a false impression.
Earlier, a news report quoted him as ridiculing the government's lockdown strategy, and claiming that he said that it's like crying wolf. Smotrich claims that his words were taken out of context, and added that adhering to the Health Ministry's guidelines remains as important as ever.
