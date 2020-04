11:07 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Bnei Brak mayor: Make water cheaper - we're using 50% more Bnei Brak mayor Avraham Rubinstein has appealed to the Interior Ministry to intervene and raise the tariff ceiling on the lowest water rate. Rubinstein noted that the water usage of Bnei Brak residents has increases by more than 50% in the coronavirus crisis period. ► ◄ Last Briefs