10:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Likud wants veto over appointment of judges Reports state that one of the final stumbling blocks to reaching an agreement on a unity government is Likud's insistence that there be three right-wing representatives on the committee for the appointment of judges, in order to have a veto over the appointment of new judges that will enable them to ensure that the judges who are appointed have a conservative outlook.