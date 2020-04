10:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Shaare Zedek: 114 patients, 26 serious cases 114 patients are currently hospitalized in Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem. 26 of them are in serious condition, and of them, 12 are sedated and on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs