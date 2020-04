10:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Testing to begin on prisoners and wardens The Prison Service is to commence testing prisoners and wardens for coronavirus. The tests will be conducted on 100 prisoners at first, those hospitalized in the Prison Medical Center who are deemed to be high-risk, and also on other high-risk prisoners including those in solitary confinement. ► ◄ Last Briefs