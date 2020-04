10:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 FIFA: No spectators for football matches till 2021 Deputy President of FIFA, Victor Montagliani, has said that the way things look now, there won't be any live spectators for football games until 2021, in any country in the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs