09:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Soroka hospital: 8 coronavirus patients, 3 in serious condition Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva currently has eight coronavirus patients in its dedicated ward. Three are in serious condition, four are in moderate condition, and the eighth patient is a light case.