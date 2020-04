09:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Rabbi Zinger, recovered from virus, to donate blood to Rabbi Haber The rosh yeshiva (dean) of Makor Chaim, Rabbi Dov Zinger, who has recovered from coronavirus, is to donate blood to Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, the founder of the non-profit organization Matnat Chaim, who has contracted the coronavirus and is now hospitalized in the coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs