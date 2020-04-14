|
Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
Austria: Economy back to 100% by start of May
According to a report in Kan Bet News, Austria is the first European country to begin a gradual return to normal functioning. Today, stores smaller than 400 square meters in size will open, on condition that the number of clients permitted entry at one time is limited and that they are wearing face masks.
The Austrian government intends to have the economy return to full function by the beginning of May.
