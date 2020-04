09:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Israeli schools to resume classes in different format The Education Ministry is planning its exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown. Learning will most likely resume with classes dividing into smaller groups and with teaching taking place in larger premises such as events halls and sports arenas. Distance learning will likely continue. ► ◄ Last Briefs