Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
Israeli Supreme Court to broadcast proceedings live
Supreme Court Judge Hanan Meltzer was interviewed this morning on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) and discussed the Court's decision to broadcast its proceedings live.
"We are the only Supreme Court in the world still functioning in this emergency period," he said, "and the only Court broadcasting its proceedings. We are concerned, however, that people will exploit this for overly dramatic performances for the cameras."
