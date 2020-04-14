Forecast: Warm until Thursday, then temperatures drop

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. There could be local rain in the morning, particularly in the south of the country. From midday there will be fresh northerly winds blowing along the coastal region. Temperatures will rise to the seasonal average.

Wednesday: Mainly clear with some clouds, similar temperatures to previous day.

Thursday: Slightly warmer than the seasonal average. From the afternoon, there will be some local rain with the possibility of thunderstorms. In the south, there will be strong winds and haze.

Friday: There will a noticeable drop in the temperature, and the center and north of the country could see localized rain.