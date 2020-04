09:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 'This is one thing I can do, I'm not saving the world' Read more Jennifer Haller, 44, spoke about her participation in the trial of the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine. 'As easy as the regular flu shot.' ► ◄ Last Briefs