09:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Illegal residents to work in old age homes? Kan Bet News reports that an internal memo from the National Security Council suggests using illegal residents of the country to work in residential homes, which are currently suffering from a shortage of workers. There are tens of thousands of such illegals in the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs