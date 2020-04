06:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Levy-Abekasis: Alliance with Labor was for socio-economic change Read more MK Orly Levy-Abekasis explains why she decided to break up her party’s partnership with Labor and Meretz and back Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs