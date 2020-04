06:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Spate of anti-Semitic graffiti hits Toronto Read more B’nai Brith Canada denounces anti-Semitic graffiti in the downtown Toronto area over the Passover holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs