|
05:30
Reported
News BriefsNissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
Turkey to release prisoners as safety measure against coronavirus
The Turkish parliament on Monday night approved a law that allows for the release tens of thousands of prisoners as a safety measure against the coronavirus outbreak.
The law will open the way for the temporary release of around 45,000 prisoners to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Those eligible will be released under judicial control until the end of May and the Justice Ministry will be able to extend the period twice by a maximum of two months each time, according to the law.
Last Briefs