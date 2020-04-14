|
05:00
Reported
News BriefsNissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20
Report: Hamas agrees to preliminary stage of prisoner exchange deal
The Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that has Hamas agreed to a preliminary stage in a prisoner exchange deal in which 250 terrorists would be released in exchange for information on prisoners it is holding.
According to the report, Hamas is demanding that terrorists freed as part of the Shalit deal and then rearrested be released before the main stage of the deal is implemented.
