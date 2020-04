03:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Police disperse prohibited gathering in Be'er Sheva Police on Monday evening dispersed a prohibited gathering near a post office and bank in Be'er Sheva. The citizens were called to stand in line and ensure sufficient distance between them, in line with the directives of the Ministry of Health. ► ◄ Last Briefs