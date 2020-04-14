|
Trump: Plan to re-open economy almost complete
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the US economy, which has been largely shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In his daily news briefing, Trump noted that the number of deaths from the virus in the United States had begun to plateau, indicating that “social distancing” efforts had succeeded, reported Reuters.
