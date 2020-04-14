Likud: Yamina's statements are baseless

The Likud party rejected the criticism voiced by senior officials from the Yamina party following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's meeting with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

"The statements made by the Yamina party are baseless and are intended to try to torpedo a national emergency government in favor of positions for senior members of Yamina. The Prime Minister is standing firm on the principles of the national camp, as he always has, headed by the sovereignty,” he said.