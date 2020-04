02:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Biden wins Wisconsin primary Former US Vice President Joe Biden scored a decisive victory in Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary on Monday. With 27 percent of precincts reporting, Biden was leading Senator Bernie Sanders by 65 percent to 29 percent, according to The Hill. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs