Bennett: IDF continuing to distribute food to the elderly and isolated

“At these very moments, our IDF soldiers continue to distribute food parcels across the country to isolated seniors and people in home isolation for the Seventh Day of Passover. To date, we have distributed over 2,100,000 servings to seniors and those who are in home isolation (not including our hotels). We will take care of everyone,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.