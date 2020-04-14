UN envoy meets Finance Minister Kahlon

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said on Monday that he met with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to discuss the steps Israel is taking to help the Palestinian Authority during the coronavirus crisis.

“Very encouraging meeting with Moshe Kahlon on the steps that Israel is taking in coordination with the Palestinian Authority to alleviate the negative socio-economic impact of COVID-19. UN has called on all sides to cooperate in a time of crisis,” tweeted Mladenov.